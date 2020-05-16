Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 5.5% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,107,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,853,039. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $168.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.38.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

