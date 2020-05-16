Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,223,000. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 220,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 145.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 45,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 27,244 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.05.

CVX stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.16. 10,107,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,853,039. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $168.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.