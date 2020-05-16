Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Acquires New Shares in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 768,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,570,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSX traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,855,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,139. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 177.15.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. GSX Techedu had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 382.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. 86 Research cut GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on GSX Techedu from $20.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on GSX Techedu from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.50 target price on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, CLSA cut GSX Techedu from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

