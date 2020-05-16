Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP decreased its holdings in shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41,507 shares during the quarter. RadNet accounts for approximately 3.2% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP owned about 0.58% of RadNet worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,360,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in RadNet by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.96. 349,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 1.64. RadNet Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.09 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RadNet Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDNT. BidaskClub raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Sidoti upped their target price on RadNet from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

In related news, insider B. Kaplan Survivor’s Tru Karen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

