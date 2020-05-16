Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Has $1.26 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 1.3% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,425.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 16,724,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $219,628,000 after buying an additional 15,628,927 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $54,551,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2,427.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,153,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $80,731,000 after buying an additional 5,909,921 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 325.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,531,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $72,579,000 after buying an additional 4,230,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $7.00 to $8.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.72.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 17,748,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,849,842. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $13.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

