Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Has $1.44 Million Stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. NetEase makes up about 1.5% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTES. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in NetEase by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of NetEase by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of NetEase by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.96.

Shares of NTES traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $374.41. The company had a trading volume of 554,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,922. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.84. NetEase Inc has a 1-year low of $209.01 and a 1-year high of $375.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.34. NetEase had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.