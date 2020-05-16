Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Invests $9.62 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 9.9% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 14,179 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.93. 13,915,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,833,270. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.18 and a 200 day moving average of $147.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.83 and a twelve month high of $164.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

