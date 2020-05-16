Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Purchases New Stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP owned about 0.07% of Carriage Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 29,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

In other news, VP Michael Loeffel purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,132.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William Goetz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,202 shares of company stock valued at $296,894. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Carriage Services stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.17 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.