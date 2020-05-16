Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Sells 12,000 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 4.6% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.68. 17,163,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,301,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.51.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

