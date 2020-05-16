China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.94

China Green Agriculture, Inc (NYSE:CGA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.94 and traded as high as $3.10. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 52,400 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded China Green Agriculture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Green Agriculture stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc (NYSE:CGA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of China Green Agriculture as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.