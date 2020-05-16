Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) PT Raised to $67.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $66.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.98% from the company’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CHH. UBS Group raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.92.

CHH traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.26. 769,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,015. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.39. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.87 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 249.37%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

