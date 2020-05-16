Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $17,134,010,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,492,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $145,179,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $104,719,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,427,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

CHD stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,582,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $14,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at $14,932,818.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $4,361,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,332.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 362,660 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,808. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.