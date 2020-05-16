Cisco Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 151,914 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 100% compared to the average daily volume of 75,957 call options.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $44.27. 30,241,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.30. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

