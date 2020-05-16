Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $2,180,333,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $671,482,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 519.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,153,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 13,186.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on C shares. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.68.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.92. 28,483,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,877,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

