CLSA Downgrades Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) to Underperform

CLSA lowered shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Honda Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of HMC stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 613,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,896. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3,458.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3,317.44 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. Honda Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 21.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 56,891 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $913,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter worth $223,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 50.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,386,000 after buying an additional 586,739 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter worth $1,905,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

