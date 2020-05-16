CLSA Lowers Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) to Underperform

CLSA lowered shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

HMC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Honda Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded Honda Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Honda Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Honda Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:HMC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.94. The company had a trading volume of 613,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,896. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.91.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3,458.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3,317.44 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 440.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Honda Motor by 533.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 50.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

