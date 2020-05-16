CLSA Lowers Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) to Underperform

CLSA lowered shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
HMC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Honda Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded Honda Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Honda Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Honda Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.
Shares of NYSE:HMC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.94. The company had a trading volume of 613,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,896. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.91.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 440.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Honda Motor by 533.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 50.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.
Honda Motor Company Profile
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.
