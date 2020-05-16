Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd (NYSE:RFI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.56

Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.56 and traded as low as $10.29. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 196,255 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd during the first quarter worth $1,046,000. Proequities Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 20.7% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 38,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 25.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 73.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 56,197 shares during the period. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Company Profile (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

