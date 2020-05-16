CoinFi Trading Down 23.1% This Week (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Gate.io, Kucoin and Cobinhood. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $201,454.27 and approximately $952.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.71 or 0.02010550 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00087537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00170551 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00039435 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000159 BTC.

CoinFi Token Profile

CoinFi was first traded on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,092,822 tokens. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, Kucoin and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

