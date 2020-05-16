Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.71.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 28,122 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $2,116,742.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 899,015 shares in the company, valued at $67,668,859.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,132 shares of company stock worth $5,774,879 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CL traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,937,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,670. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

