Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,775,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,006 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 2.2% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $233,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.92. The company had a trading volume of 31,418,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,763,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.84. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. Comcast’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. UBS Group cut their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

