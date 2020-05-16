Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Raised by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,314 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $2,140,195,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,026,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $730,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,006,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $169,146,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $35.92. 31,421,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,712,980. The stock has a market cap of $162.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.89.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura lowered their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

