Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) shares traded down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.34, 314,537 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 395,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday.

Commerzbank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

