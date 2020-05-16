Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $60.62

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.62 and traded as low as $56.69. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $57.03, with a volume of 12,186,800 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLP. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

