Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Increased to $14.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Continental Resources from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James downgraded Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a sector outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut Continental Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut Continental Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

NYSE CLR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.87. 4,372,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,060,091. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 3.56.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $880.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 13,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $101,733.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 156,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,205 over the last 90 days. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 230,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 102,130 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 31,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 12.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $111,237,000 after purchasing an additional 400,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

