CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $107.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.50 million. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.75%.

CooTek (Cayman) stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,398. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. CooTek has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $447.78 million, a P/E ratio of -690.00 and a beta of 0.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTK. Bank of America upgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup raised CooTek (Cayman) to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CooTek (Cayman) from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CooTek (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

