Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,078 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $299.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,541,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,283. The company has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.