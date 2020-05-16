Coty (NYSE:COTY) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on COTY. DA Davidson downgraded Coty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Coty from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of COTY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.29. 19,372,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,003,760. Coty has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Coty had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Coty will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

