Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 195 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.7% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Broadcom by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,335,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,026,003,000 after acquiring an additional 508,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,165,246,000 after acquiring an additional 138,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,575,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,758,455,000 after purchasing an additional 83,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $1,159,267,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Charter Equity raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $6.19 on Friday, reaching $260.41. 2,165,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $106.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

