Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 415 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 1.2% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,574,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total value of $499,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $574.39.

SHW stock traded up $22.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $568.38. 886,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,120. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $599.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

