Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 2.3% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,289,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,155,500,000 after buying an additional 340,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,905,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after buying an additional 440,941 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,502,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,762,000 after purchasing an additional 340,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Fiserv by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $577,518,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,710,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,225. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.18.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,074,697.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

