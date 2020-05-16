Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,102 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Centene makes up approximately 0.9% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,354,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078,726 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128,896 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Centene by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,509 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,482,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,880,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

NYSE CNC traded up $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,614,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.95. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.50 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

In other Centene news, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,686 shares of company stock worth $6,180,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.