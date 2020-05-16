Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,129 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $52,039.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.71. 1,223,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.41. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $77.47. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.89.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 53.14%.

RPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RPM International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on RPM International from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on RPM International from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

