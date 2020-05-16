Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up 1.1% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $586,926,000 after buying an additional 130,611 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,177,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,068,000 after buying an additional 98,420 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,088,000 after buying an additional 206,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,871,000 after buying an additional 26,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $131,408,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $400,421.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on URI. Oppenheimer began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

NYSE URI traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.54. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

