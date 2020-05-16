Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 75.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 1.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $54.63. 930,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $93.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.14.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Niehaus acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.68 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,340.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,368.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

