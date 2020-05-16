Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Archer Daniels Midland accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 31.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth about $140,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 37.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 27.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez acquired 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,203,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,455. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.13.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

