Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALXN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,240. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $134.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.22 and its 200-day moving average is $102.72.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALXN. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.67.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 418,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.50 per share, with a total value of $34,536,232.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

