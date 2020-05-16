Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,888 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 448.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,982 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,888 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.7% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $299.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,541,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,283. The company has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $233.05 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

