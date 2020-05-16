Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 279 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,576 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.8% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,929 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,623,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,082 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,147,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556,039. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.68. The company has a market capitalization of $272.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,637 shares of company stock worth $20,783,413 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

