Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AJG traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,523,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,517. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $109.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.85.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.78.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

