Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Leidos by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Cfra cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.85.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,121.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,995. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

