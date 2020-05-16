Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises about 1.2% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $9.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.63. 1,672,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,416. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680,406.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $445,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,825.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,455 shares of company stock worth $4,401,151 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.10.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

