Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,872 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.9% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Pfizer by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819,241 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,432,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,637,000 after buying an additional 3,005,472 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.76. 24,152,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,666,973. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average is $36.83. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.