Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.9% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,636,000. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $278.94. 3,810,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,257,906. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.46.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.