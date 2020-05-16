Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crawford United had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 39.02%. The firm had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS CRAWA traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. 575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Crawford United has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crawford United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

