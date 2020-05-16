Credits (CS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $54,636.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Credits has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $54,636.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0344 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, Kucoin and Mercatox. Over the last week, Credits has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028000 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,986,079 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, WazirX, Mercatox, Tidex, Kucoin, CoinBene, Gate.io, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

