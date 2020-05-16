CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 147.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,593,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.60. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.34.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

