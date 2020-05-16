Crown Point Energy (OTCMKTS:CWVLF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.36

Shares of Crown Point Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:CWVLF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.36 and traded as low as $0.21. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 202 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.

About Crown Point Energy (OTCMKTS:CWVLF)

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 25.78% non-operating working interests in the Las Violetas, La Angostura, and Rio Cullen exploitation concessions covering a total area of approximately 126,000 net acres in the Austral Basin of Tierra del Fuego.

