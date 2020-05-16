CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in CSX by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CSX from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.65.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,244,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,353,193. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average is $69.33.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

