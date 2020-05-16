Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.17-0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $95-105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.02 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $95.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.26. Cyberark Software has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.69 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Cyberark Software will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CYBR. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.67.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.