DAOstack (GEN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.96 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $3,344.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack token can now be purchased for $0.0445 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.71 or 0.02010550 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00087537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00170551 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00039435 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack launched on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,188,082 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

